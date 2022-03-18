Contrasting TuSimple (TSP) and Its Rivals

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TuSimple to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TuSimple and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TuSimple
|0
|2
|12
|0
|2.86
|TuSimple Competitors
|385
|1997
|2965
|58
|2.50
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TuSimple and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TuSimple
|$6.26 million
|-$732.67 million
|-1.55
|TuSimple Competitors
|$1.82 billion
|-$51.69 million
|56.69
TuSimple’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares TuSimple and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TuSimple
|-11,702.17%
|-85.13%
|-59.23%
|TuSimple Competitors
|-361.68%
|-41.97%
|-6.48%
Summary
TuSimple competitors beat TuSimple on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)
TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
