Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 744 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $70.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

