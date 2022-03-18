Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
