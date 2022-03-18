Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

