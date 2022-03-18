Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $99.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

