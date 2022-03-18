Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day moving average is $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

