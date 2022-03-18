Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,737 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

CLM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 32,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,340. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

