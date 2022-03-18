Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.95.

Shares of COUP opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.70. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $240,143.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

