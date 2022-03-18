Court D. Carruthers Purchases 14,040 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

