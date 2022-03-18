Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 700,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

