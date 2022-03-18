Credit Suisse Group Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

WMB stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $243,127,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

