Credit Suisse Group Lowers HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target to €68.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeidelbergCement from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.