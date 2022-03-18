Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Price Target to CHF 480

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.
OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $403.73 on Wednesday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $392.00 and a 1 year high of $645.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.80.
Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.
