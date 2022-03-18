Critical Analysis: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison County Financial and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 27.94% 7.56% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $394.02 million 3.27 $110.08 million $1.78 12.21

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Madison County Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial (Get Rating)

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

