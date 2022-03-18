Critical Comparison: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) versus Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -225.58% -39.24% -32.74% Qualys 17.26% 16.99% 9.11%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Cat and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qualys 1 5 3 0 2.22

Qualys has a consensus target price of $124.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Qualys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qualys is more favorable than Red Cat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and Qualys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 22.07 -$13.24 million ($0.54) -3.80 Qualys $411.17 million 12.60 $70.96 million $1.79 74.15

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats Red Cat on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

