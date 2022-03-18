Critical Contrast: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 70.90% 7.56% 0.19% AMEN Properties 90.95% 50.49% 47.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AMEN Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.72 $43.08 million $3.93 5.65 AMEN Properties $1.14 million 25.10 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

AMEN Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

