Critical Survey: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mizuho Financial Group and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Community Bank System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.16 $5.47 billion $0.43 6.44 Community Bank System $633.66 million 6.12 $189.69 million $3.48 20.65

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 18.32% 5.15% 0.22% Community Bank System 29.94% 9.28% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Mizuho Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Mizuho Financial Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

