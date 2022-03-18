Critical Survey: Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) vs. Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM)

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, meaning that its stock price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Zoom Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless 2.70% 3.74% 2.88% Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Zoom Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $184.12 million 0.25 $17.70 million N/A N/A Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Wireless and Zoom Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zoom Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Franklin Wireless currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.02%.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats Zoom Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

