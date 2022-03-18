Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

