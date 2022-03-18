Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 12,460 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 220,095 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.96.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.