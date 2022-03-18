Crust (CRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007632 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00097093 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00281429 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

