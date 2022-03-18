Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,287. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

