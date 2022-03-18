Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

