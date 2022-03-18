Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.71 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13,319.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after buying an additional 4,340,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,393,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after buying an additional 379,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,704,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

