Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

