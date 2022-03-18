CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.