Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.02 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

