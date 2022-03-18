Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.02 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
