Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Cytek BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 80,000 shares valued at $1,112,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

