D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

