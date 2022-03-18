D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Down 14.8% in February

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 10,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.
DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
