Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

DAN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.53. 2,845,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,943. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

