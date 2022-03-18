Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 7.8%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 119,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,679,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

