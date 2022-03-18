Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 100.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 120.00 to 100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DNKEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of DNKEY opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

