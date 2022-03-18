Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.15) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

DARK opened at GBX 450 ($5.85) on Tuesday. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 409.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.19.

In other news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £5,250,000 ($6,827,048.11).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

