Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

