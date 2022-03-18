DATx (DATX) Price Hits $0.0001

DATx (DATX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $114,194.16 and approximately $6,257.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

