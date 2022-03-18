Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $24.57. 22,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.