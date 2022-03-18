Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits Market Cap of $11.24 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $681,271.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

