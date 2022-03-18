Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Cut to €14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DB has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

DB stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after acquiring an additional 230,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,184,000 after acquiring an additional 497,419 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

