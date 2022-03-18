DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 325 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

LON DFS opened at GBX 225.20 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £581.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.28. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Alison Hutchinson bought 18,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

