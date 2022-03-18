DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 1,681,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in DHT by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

