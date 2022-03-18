Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.57) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.92) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,690.50 ($47.99) on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,668.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,703.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.18) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,738.96). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

