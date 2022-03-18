DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.56.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,361 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,602 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

