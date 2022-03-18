DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.80, but opened at 2.48. DiDi Global shares last traded at 2.65, with a volume of 2,858,647 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.39.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

