Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.37. Digi International shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 98,292 shares changing hands.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $720.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

