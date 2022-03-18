Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00100287 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.