Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

DFAS stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

