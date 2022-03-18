Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DSEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Diversey has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

