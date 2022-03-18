Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.