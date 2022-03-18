Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $263.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $263.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.94 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.57.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

