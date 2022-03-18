Donald Zurbay Sells 10,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,876,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

